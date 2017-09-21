High school football Week 5 preview capsules

MANATEE (0-1) AT LUTZ STEINBRENNER (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: It’s been about three weeks since Manatee last played a game. Inclement weather on Friday nights coupled with Hurricane Irma wiped out the past two games for the Canes, including last week’s scheduled district opener. With a return to normalcy on Monday, Manatee has a different look to it. The Canes are utilizing Keyon Fordham at QB after seeing what he could do during the Week 2 Palmetto loss. ... Steinbrenner also hasn’t played since Week 2. The Warriors attempt a balanced offense with 114.5 passing yards per game and 79.5 rushing yards per game, but they don’t have a home run hitter the likes of Fordham. According to Joe Pinkos of floridahsfootball.com, Manatee is a six-point favorite. Expect a bigger win for the Canes as they pick up steam through their district slate
Jason Dill’s prediction: Manatee 28, Steinbrenner 10
PALMETTO (1-1) AT LAKELAND LAKE GIBSON (0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Palmetto’s penchant for taking on any team takes another turn with last year’s Class 6A state runner-up. The Tigers defense, behind Sidney Pompey, Derrick Bradley, Alonzo Houston, Tray Thompskin, Andrew Duncan and Lester Johnson, among others, is formidable. The unit has allowed just one offensive touchdown through two games and managed to limit two Class 8A programs, Manatee and Sarasota Riverview, from breaking the bank. ... Lake Gibson hasn’t played for nearly a month. The Braves lost last year’s QB, Kevaris Thomas, to a transfer to Lakeland High, but the defense is still stout. Lake Gibson hung with Class 8A state title contender Kissimmee Osceola on Aug. 24, before dropping a 23-14 decision. The Joe Pinkos forecaster on floridahsfootball.com has Lake Gibson as a six-point favorite, though Palmetto is capable of pulling an upset. And the long layoff for the Braves could prove a deciding factor.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Palmetto 21, Lake Gibson 20
SPRING HILL SPRINGSTEAD (2-0) AT LAKEWOOD RANCH (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Springstead likes to keep the ball on the ground, tallying 299 rushing yards in its most-recent game on Sept. 1. RB Randy Morgan carried the load, tallying 223 rushing yards on 36 carries and two rushing TDs. Morgan also produced a receiving TD from a swing pass, showcasing his versatility. Stopping him should be the top priority for Lakewood Ranch’s defense. ... The Mustangs are unbeaten after edging Bayshore 17-15 in their only game this season. That came over two days, wrapping up play on Sept. 2. Lakewood Ranch withstood a furious Bayshore rally, proving the Mustangs can pull out close games at the end. This week’s non-district game isn’t expected to be one of those games.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Springstead 21, Lakewood Ranch 7
ENGLEWOOD LEMON BAY (1-0) AT CARDINAL MOONEY (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Lemon Bay’s only game this season came three weeks ago. The Manta Rays edged Naples Golden Gate, 21-19. Lemon Bay’s offense was slowed a bit, though QB Hayden Wolff (Kentucky offer) delivered two scoring strikes on 9 of 16 passes. ... Stopping Wolff, a three-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, is the top priority for Cardinal Mooney’s defense. Offensively, the Cougars like to give the ball to workhorse RB Bryce Williams, a Minnesota commit. Williams carried 29 times for 266 yards and two TDs against Largo Indian Rocks Christian on Sept. 1. That was Mooney’s last game. The Cougars can air it out, too, so loading the box to stop Williams isn’t a great idea.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Cardinal Mooney 30, Lemon Bay 21
MIAMI CENTRAL (3-0) AT IMG ACADEMY BLUE (2-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: There will be Division I recruits all over the field when USA Today’s No. 5-ranked team, Miami Central, visits No. 2 IMG Academy Blue. The Rockets are coming off a huge upset in Las Vegas. Central knocked off three-time defending national champion Bishop Gorman, 24-20, while Hurricane Irma was knocking on Florida’s doorstep. The storm left Central stuck in Las Vegas until IMG Academy White team head coach Ken Stills’ son, Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills, and other Dolphins players helped fund return flights for the Central players, coaches and staff. Central boasts RB James Cook, the younger brother of former FSU star Dalvin, and speed across the field. ... IMG also has its own share of high school stars. QB Artur Sitkowski (Miami commit), DE Xavier Thomas (Clemson commit) and DT Taron Vincent (Ohio State commit) will help counter Central’s athleticism and speed. IMG has been tested this season with victories against two top 25 teams, and has the experience of blowing out Central’s district rival, last season’s Class 6A state champion Miami Carol City, in the preseason.
Jason Dill’s prediction: IMG Blue 30, Miami Central 28
Auburndale Kingdom Prep (0-2) at IMG Academy White (0-1)
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
The scoop: Kingdom Prep is playing football for just the second season. The Royals are winless this year and play an up-tempo style on offense. That offense has struggled to begin the year. Kingdom Prep has scored six points in two blowout losses. Joe Pinkos, of floridahsfootball.com, has the Royals as a 21-point favorite over IMG’s White team. ... The White team didn’t fare well in its inaugural game against Saint Stephen’s a few weeks ago. The Falcons’ twins, Chase and Sydney Brown, punished the White team, while QB Fred Billy broke loose. IMG White team QB Bryson Lucero needs to find some rhythm for the Ascenders to find success Saturday.
Jason Dill’s prediction: IMG White 14, Auburndale Kingdom Prep 7
Last week: 1-1
Season: 9-4
