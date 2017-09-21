Sports

French challenger Lappartient takes over as UCI president

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:04 AM

BERGEN, Norway

French official David Lappartient has beaten British incumbent Brian Cookson in a vote to become president of the International Cycling Union.

Lappartient, the European Cycling Union leader, won the vote 37-8 at the UCI's annual congress.

Lappartient promised to "regain influence in the Olympic movement, where it has been losing ground."

Track cycling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be raced in a velodrome 130 kilometers (80 miles) outside the city, though two more medals were added in men's and women's Madison events.

Lappartient also promised to push for bans on some medications.

Elected in 2013 when cycling's image was battered by doping scandals, Cookson told voters: "I've delivered change, I've restored the UCI's credibility."

