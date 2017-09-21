No. 12 FSU hosts NC State to headline ACC's Week 4 schedule

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Florida State head football coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team warm up prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Tallahassee, Fla. No. 12 Florida State finally has a game to prepare for this week after not playing the previous two weeks due to Hurricane Irma. Saturday's game against North Carolina State begins a stretch where the Seminoles will be playing 10 straight weeks. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo