Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Sports

Sale reaches 300 strikeouts for Red Sox

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 10:03 PM

BALTIMORE

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to record 300 strikeouts in a season.

Sale reached the mark with his 13th strikeout of the game Wednesday night against Baltimore. He fanned Ryan Flaherty to end the eighth inning for No. 300.

The last AL pitcher to fan 300 batters in a season was Boston's Pedro Martinez in 1999, when he set a club record with 313.

Sale becomes the 14th different pitcher in the so-called Live Ball Era (1920-present) to total 300 strikeouts in a season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
Bachelor party members dressed as Magnum P.I. kicked out of Detroit Tigers game 1:52

Bachelor party members dressed as Magnum P.I. kicked out of Detroit Tigers game

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:48

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

View More Video