New York Yankees third base coach Joe Espada reacts after a young girl was hit by a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Sept.20, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Sports

A young fan was struck by a foul baseball, leaving players in stunned silence and tears

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 20, 2017 4:24 PM

Midway through their game Wednesday, MLB’s New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins experienced a scary moment when a young fan was struck by a hard-hit line drive out of play, according to reports.

The incident occurred off a foul ball from the bat of Yankee Todd Frazier, who hit a 94-mph fastball from Twins pitcher Nik Turley.

The age of the person hit by the foul ball and the extent of her injuries is not yet clear, as the game’s broadcast chose not to show the fan on camera. The St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports that the fan was a young child who was carried out of the stands but appeared to be responsive.

However, the incident appeared to significantly shake several players in the game. Frazier squatted down, took off his helmet and looked on with obvious concern, while the player due to hit next, Matt Holliday, appeared to be in tears. Other players knelt, took off their caps and stared in silence for several minutes before play resumed.

Eventually, the crowd applauded as the child was carried away, escorted by medical personnel.

In a statement to NBC New York, the Yankees said the young child received first aid at the stadium and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The team did not announce her status.

On social media, fans and observers offered concern for the child, but many argued that the Yankees need to do more to avoid similar situations in the future by extending protective netting around the field.

Major League Baseball does not mandate safety netting down the foul lines, though advocates say it is a necessary move to prevent avoidable injuries. Critics say putting up nets would ruin the fan experience.

At Yankee Stadium, where Wednesday’s game was played, this was not the first time this year a fan has been hurt by an out-of-play piece of equipment. According to the New York Post, a young boy was hit in the head with a piece of a broken bat in May, leaving blood streaming down his face.

In July, a man was hit by a foul ball that left the bat at 105 mph, according to the New York Daily News. Video recordings later showed him with his head wrapped in bandages and blood on his shirt.

