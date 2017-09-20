Southeast’s Tyler Stevenson has plenty of room to run during last season’s game against Bayshore.
Southeast’s Tyler Stevenson has plenty of room to run during last season’s game against Bayshore. Herald file photo .

Southeast-Bayshore High football preview

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 3:25 PM

SOUTHEAST (1-0) AT BAYSHORE (0-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

The scoop: This Class 5A-District 11 opener for both teams was postponed last week because of Hurricane Irma. Both teams share Week 5 as a bye week, allowing for a quick reschedule date. This isn’t the first time the teams are facing adversity. They each entered the season with uncertainty surrounding their fields, which were renovated during the summer and weren’t immediately ready to begin the season. ... Southeast has played one half of football to this point, defeating Class 7A program Sarasota in convincing fashion with a strong defensive effort and running game back on Sept. 1. That game was called at halftime because of inclement weather. Noles RB Latrell Peavy (160 rushing yards on 15 carries) lessened the burden on QB Alex Taylor and the passing game against Sarasota. ... Bayshore made a valiant comeback against Lakewood Ranch but fell just short on Sept. 1. Bayshore is an improved team from 2016, but doesn’t possess the weapons Southeast does.

Jason Dill’s prediction: Southeast 42, Bayshore 14

