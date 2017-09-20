David W Doonan Herald correspondent
Manatee County prep football schedule altered because of Yom Kippur

By Jason Dill

September 20, 2017 10:46 AM

A day after Braden River High School announced its football game against Venice next week was moved to Thursday, the rest of Manatee County’s public schools had their games moved up a day as well.

That’s due to the Yom Kippur holiday on Sept. 29.

Manatee’s district game at Tampa Alonso already was scheduled for Thursday 28 before the season started.

The other games involving public schools: Bayshore at Sarasota Booker, North Port at Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto at Sarasota and Arcadia DeSoto County at Southeast.

All games are at their original kickoff times.

The Out-of-Door Academy-Saint Stephen’s game also was slated for Thursday before the season, too.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Next week’s schedule

Thursday’s games

Manatee at Tampa Alonso, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Venice at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Bayshore at Sarasota Booker, 7:30 p.m.

North Port at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Palmetto at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Arcadia DeSoto County at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Fort Myers Gateway Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Clearwater Calvary Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Miami Northwestern at IMG Blue, 7 p.m.

