Sports

University of Akron may add baseball, women's lacrosse

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 5:25 AM

AKRON, Ohio

Top officials at the University of Akron are recommending that the school restore its baseball program, which was dropped in 2015 as a cost-cutting measure, and start a women's lacrosse team.

University President Matthew Wilson and athletics director Larry Williams said Tuesday that they hope the teams would be ready for competition in the 2019-20 academic year. Their recommendation will be presented to the board of trustees Oct. 11.

A group of former players has been lobbying for the return of baseball since the team was disbanded as former President Scott Scarborough trimmed $40 million in expenses from the school's budget.

The school says it will rely on donors to support the teams and any scholarships offered would not come from university funds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:48

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game

View More Video