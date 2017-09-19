Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins follows through after hitting a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-2.
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins follows through after hitting a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-2. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins follows through after hitting a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-2. Matt Slocum AP Photo

Sports

Hoskins' 4 RBIs lead Phillies over Dodgers 6-2

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:18 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Rhys Hoskins had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over Los Angeles 6-2 Tuesday night and prevented the Dodgers from moving closer to the NL West title.

Los Angeles' magic number to clinch its fifth straight division title remained at three. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games and 19 of 24.

Hoskins saw 30 pitches in going 2 for 3 with a walk. He knocked out Yu Darvish with a sixth-inning RBI single that cut Philadelphia's deficit to 2-1, then doubled to the left-center gap on the 10th pitch of his at-bat against Baez (3-6) for a 5-2 lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:48

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game

View More Video