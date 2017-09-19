Dolphins suspend Timmons and acquire Anthony as replacement

FILE - This is a 2017 file photo of Lawrence Timmons, of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener. The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, a day off for the team. Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision. File AP Photo