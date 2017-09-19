Sports

Football players accused in 2016 hazing face felony charges

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 7:53 AM

WHEATON, Ill.

Suburban Chicago authorities say five members of a Christian college's football team accused of hazing face felony charges.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office announced Monday that the five Wheaton College players are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A judge signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players, who are expected to turn themselves in.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the victim told police he was in his dormitory room in March 2016 when they duct-taped his hands and feet, put a pillowcase on his head, threw him in a car, attempted to sodomize him with an object and dumped him half-naked in an off-campus park.

Wheaton College said in a statement that other players and coaching staff alerted college officials to an "incident."

