Sports

Bucks re-sign 40-year-old G Jason Terry

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 10:03 PM

MILWAUKEE

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed Jason Terry after the veteran guard shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range last season.

The Bucks announced the contract Monday night. There was no word on the length or value of the deal.

The 40-year-old Terry is beginning his 19th season in the NBA. He appeared in 74 games with the Bucks last year and averaged 4.1 points in 18.4 minutes per game. He also made 73 3-pointers in 171 attempts from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-2 Terry, who was selected by Atlanta with the 10th overall pick in the 1999 draft, has career averages of 13.8 points and 3.9 assists in 1,359 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:48

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game

View More Video