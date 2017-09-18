Sports

Orioles minor leaguer Gonzalez dies after car accident

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:25 PM

BALTIMORE

Miguel Gonzalez, a minor league pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization, has died of injuries he sustained in a car accident in the Dominican Republic last weekend.

The 21-year-old Gonzalez was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2014 and pitched for the Orioles in the Dominican Summer League for the past three seasons.

The Orioles said the accident occurred Saturday night. The team held a moment of silence in Gonzalez's behalf before its home game Monday night against Boston.

Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said: "Our organization is deeply saddened. Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic."

