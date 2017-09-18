GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

Following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he cannot provide answers to some of the questions that he is being asked about allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that it is too early without knowing all the facts.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses his relationship and how he has found a refuge in team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that he has heard about the allegations against Richardson but wanted to address his relationship.
Watch as SC State's Ty Solomon describes the moments before he collapsed during a game against NC State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Solomon was revived by a team trainer and EMS personnel using CPR and a defibrillator.
With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside.