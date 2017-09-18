Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

Sports

Kerber ousts local favorite Osaka at Pan-Pacific Open

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 7:12 AM

TOKYO

Seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany beat local favorite Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the second round of the Pan-Pacific Open.

The victory was additionally sweet for Kerber, who was looking for revenge after the Japanese teenager knocked her out of the U.S. Open in straight sets.

Kerber will play either Madison Brengle or Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Also, wild card Kurumi Nara of Japan overcame a slow start to oust Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, organizers announced that Agnieszka Radwanska, a two-time tournament champion, has pulled out due to a virus. The 11th-ranked Pole was seeded sixth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on

View More Video