Bucs fans elated, but some Bears faithful want heads to roll

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had lots to celebrate on Sunday.
Already giddy about going a full week without being in the bull’s-eye of a major hurricane, Bucs fans were clicking their heels over the start of the 2017 regular season and the home opener at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Boyyyyyy First game of the season for us. You think WE making a statement or what? Daaaah Bears not in OUR house Chi-Town ✌️G #BucsVsBears pic.twitter.com/91QOltp5kF— G (@SchmitzBeats) September 17, 2017
With a 29-7 rout of the Chicago Bears, the Bucs began their 16-week stretch of football with a bang, taking the opening kickoff and driving 51 yards in 13 plays and setting up a 42-yard field goal. From there, it was a laugher the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Bears fans were hardly elated with the performance of been-around-the-block quarterback Mike Glennon and loudly expressed frustrations with head coach John Fox.
Coincidence that these two alerts showed up right after each other? #Bears pic.twitter.com/atBfbNKyAJ— Madhu Renduchintala (@mrenduch) September 17, 2017
Indeed, one Chicago Tribune commentator has already called for the canning of Fox and says that Glennon should give way to rookie QB Mitch Trubisky.
Just got a glimpse of John Fox's game plan for #Bears in second half pic.twitter.com/ATUavYGuON— Chris De Luca (@ChrisDeLuca) September 17, 2017
Recapping the #Bucs victory over Chicago. https://t.co/MEYwxYulRp— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) September 17, 2017
