Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston looks to pass during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston looks to pass during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Chris O'Meara AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston looks to pass during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Chris O'Meara AP

Sports

Bucs fans elated, but some Bears faithful want heads to roll

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

September 17, 2017 10:40 PM

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had lots to celebrate on Sunday.

Already giddy about going a full week without being in the bull’s-eye of a major hurricane, Bucs fans were clicking their heels over the start of the 2017 regular season and the home opener at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

With a 29-7 rout of the Chicago Bears, the Bucs began their 16-week stretch of football with a bang, taking the opening kickoff and driving 51 yards in 13 plays and setting up a 42-yard field goal. From there, it was a laugher the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Bears fans were hardly elated with the performance of been-around-the-block quarterback Mike Glennon and loudly expressed frustrations with head coach John Fox.

Indeed, one Chicago Tribune commentator has already called for the canning of Fox and says that Glennon should give way to rookie QB Mitch Trubisky.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on

View More Video