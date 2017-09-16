Idaho State's Michael Dean, left, dives for more yardage as he is hit by Nevada' Dameon Baber in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Sports

Idaho State hangs on, beats FBS Nevada 30-28

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:34 PM

RENO, Nev.

Matt Peterson fell on top of an onside kick with less than a minute to play, preserving Idaho State's 30-28 victory, its first over an FBS opponent since 2000, and foiling a Nevada comeback Saturday night.

Parker Johnson kicked three field goals and Tanner Gueller passed for a pair of touchdowns as Idaho State (2-1) built a 30-7 lead before Nevada (0-3) closed with three unanswered touchdowns.

Gueller passed for 269 yards and Michael Dean added 133 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Kaymen Cureton went 19 for 33 for 205 yards and three touchdowns for Nevada, including a pair of TD strikes to Wyatt Demps — of 10 and 3 yards — in a 153-yard fourth quarter as the Wolfpack closed to within two points.

A two-point conversion pass failed with 58 seconds remaining and ISU, which had lost 27 straight games to FBS opponents, recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Nevada outgained Idaho State 423-383 in total yards, but lost three turnovers and the Bengals sacked Cureton four times.

