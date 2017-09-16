Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after scoring against Minnesota United FC during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after scoring against Minnesota United FC during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes
Sports

Danladi lifts Minnesota United past Montreal, 3-2

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 10:06 PM

MONTREAL

Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to give Minnesota United a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row — three of them at home.

  Comments  

