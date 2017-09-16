Sports

Capri sees off Crystal Ocean to give O'Brien 5th St Leger

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:22 AM

DONCASTER, England

Ryan Moore rode Capri to victory in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster for trainer Aidan O'Brien to win the final British classic of the flat-racing season for a fifth time on Saturday.

The 3-1 favorite saw off a fierce challenge from the Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean over the final furlong, while Stradivarius also challenged gamely before fading to a close third.

"He's a very good horse, he's an Irish Derby winner and a Group Two-winning two-year-old as well," Moore said. "He's run in a lot of good races this year, he's a very good horse and very honest.

"When Crystal Ocean came to him, he dug in. He's done very little wrong in his career."

The son of Galileo became the first horse since Triple Crown star Nijinsky in 1970 to win the Irish Derby and the St Leger, in his first race since his success at the Curragh 77 days ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on

View More Video