Sports

Top Boise State defensive lineman arrested in Idaho

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:22 AM

BOISE, Idaho

A top defensive lineman for Boise State has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office's website shows 21-year-old David Moa was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Boise police.

He later was listed as no longer being in custody. Moa is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

The arrest of the 6-foot-3, 271-pound Moa was first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Details were not immediately available. School officials did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Moa, who is from San Diego, led Boise State with 8½ sacks in 2016 and was an All-Mountain West first-team selection.

He has one sack this season for the Broncos (2-1).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on

View More Video