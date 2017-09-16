Sports

2 die in Denmark after car hits race officials

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 9:32 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Two race officials died Saturday after being hit by a rally car which came off the road in western Denmark.

Danish police said the car was driven by a 73-year-old male and 22-year-old female co-pilot.

The local victims — a 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man — worked as rally officials and died shortly afterward, police said, without giving further details. The cause of the accident was being investigated.

The driver and co-driver were both taken to the hospital but have no life-threatening injuries.

Organizer Randers Auto Sport said on its Facebook page that the rest of the one-day race was canceled.

Morten Alstrup, a spokesman for the Danish Automobile Sports Federation, called the crash "a freak accident" in a television interview.

A federation statement called it "a tragic accident" and added the race had been held in a sealed-off industrial area in Randers, some 210 kilometers (130 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

The Ekstra Bladet tabloid said the race featuring about 60 cars was the 10th edition of a locally organized rally in Randers.

