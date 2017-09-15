Quarterback Fred Billy and Saint Stephen’s travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday to face Shorecrest Prep.
Quarterback Fred Billy and Saint Stephen’s travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday to face Shorecrest Prep. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
Quarterback Fred Billy and Saint Stephen’s travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday to face Shorecrest Prep. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Sports

Week 4 high school football preview capsules

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 1:48 PM

SAINT STEPHEN’S (1-0) AT ST. PETERSBURG SHORECREST PREP (0-0)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

The scoop: Entering the 2017 season, everyone knew Saint Stephen’s had an explosive offense. With QB Fred Billy and RB Chase Brown, among others, the attacking options are superb. Now the defense is producing at a championship level as the Falcons look to defend their Sunshine State Athletic Conference title. The Falcons blanked IMG’s White team, 44-0, in their lone game of the lightning and rain-plagued 2017 season, with the defense producing two interceptions. Brown led the rushing attack with 170 yards, while Billy added 111 rushing yards. ... This is Shorecrest Prep’s first game, and it’s a Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay division game.

Jason Dill’s prediction: Saint Stephen’s 40, St. Pete Shorecrest 7

BRADENTON CHRISTIAN (0-2) AT OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY (1-0)

When: 5 p.m. Monday

The scoop: This Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay division game was postponed until Monday after Hurricane Irma made its way through Manatee County. The Panthers struggled in Week 3 against Zephyrhills Christian. BCS allowed 394 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a 46-6 loss. On offense, BCS tallied just 115 total yards, which included 28 rushing. ... ODA is featuring a triple-option this year, which could be a key against BCS on Monday evening. The Panthers’ weakness defensively is against the run, but BCS should find a way to have enough to defeat ODA.

Jason Dill’s prediction: BCS 21, ODA 14

Jason Dill’s record last week: 1-1

Jason Dill’s season record: 8-3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on
Teenage skier prepares for Winter Olympics with rigorous indoor parkour routine 0:46

Teenage skier prepares for Winter Olympics with rigorous indoor parkour routine

View More Video