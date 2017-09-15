Sports

Juve president Agnelli faces possible ban over ticket sales

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:15 AM

ROME

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is facing a possible ban over an allegedly illicit relationship with hard-core "ultra" fans that encouraged ticket scalping.

The Italian football federation is expected to make a ruling in the case late Friday, 10 days after Agnelli was elected to chair the 220-member European Club Association.

Agnelli allegedly authorized the sale of season passes and other tickets above the permitted limit.

He has acknowledged meeting with Rocco Dominello, an "ultra" fan linked to the Calabrian 'ndrangheta crime mob who has since been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for scalping.

But Agnelli said the meetings came only with large numbers of other fans at celebratory occasions and that the club never intended to engage in illegal activity.

If Agnelli is banned for more than one year, he will have to wait a decade before he can become Juventus' president again.

