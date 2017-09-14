Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz 23) is congratulated by Yonder Alonso after Cruz hit a solo home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher A.J. Griffin during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz 23) is congratulated by Yonder Alonso after Cruz hit a solo home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher A.J. Griffin during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

Cruz and Seager lead Mariners past Rangers 10-4

By SEAN SHAPIRO Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:43 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Nelson Cruz went 4 for 4 with a home run and Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Thursday night.

The Mariners remained 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.

One night after making an unexpected appearance as a pinch hitter Adrian Beltre was batting fourth as the designated hitter. This was just two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain in his hamstring and he was expected to miss at least four weeks, likely the remainder of the season.

Beltre went 1 for 3 with a single and was replaced by a pinch runner in the seventh inning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:10

Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game
Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on 0:36

Indians-Tigers game interrupted when sprinklers randomly turn on
Teenage skier prepares for Winter Olympics with rigorous indoor parkour routine 0:46

Teenage skier prepares for Winter Olympics with rigorous indoor parkour routine

View More Video