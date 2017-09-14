Rusty or not, Buccaneers ready to start season against Bears

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take part in the coin toss before an NFL football game, in Tampa, Fla. There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma's wrath. The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo