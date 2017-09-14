Bae has 3-over 74 in return to golf after 2-year army duty

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, international team player Sangmoon Bae of South Korea lines up his putt on the 13th hole during his foursome match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, in Incheon, South Korea. Former PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae has put his rifle away and replaced it with his golf clubs to play in his professional tournament in more than two years. Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in his native South Korea, will begin play Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in the Donghae Open. He was discharged from compulsory military service in August. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo