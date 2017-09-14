Marbury hopes to finish off career back in NBA

FILE - In this March 21, 2010, file photo, Stephon Marbury of China North team drives the ball down the court against Liu Wei of China South team, during the China Basketball Association's all-star game in Beijing. Marbury hopes to finish off his basketball career back in the NBA. The 40-year-old guard is playing in the Chinese Basketball Association this season for the Beijing Fly Dragons and then when the league ends in February or March he wants to join an NBA franchise. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo