Cardinals gather RBs in wake of David Johnson injury

FILE - This is an Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, showing Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson 23) running against the Los Angeles Rams, in Glendale, Ariz. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, because the Cardinals had not officially announced the Chris Johnson signing.