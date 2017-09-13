Sports

Off-duty cop investigated in sexual assault at football game

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:44 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a police officer in connection with a sexual assault at a college football game.

News outlets report that the Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the officer in question was the department's Mark Todd, who was off-duty during the reported attack at the Middle Tennessee State University game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 2.

A MTSU campus police report says a man inappropriately touched a woman and made unwanted sexual contact with her inside one of the box suites at Floyd Stadium. The university says the woman was neither a student nor an employee.

Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Kyle Evans says Todd has been placed on decommissioned status in an administrative function during the investigation.

No charges have been filed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut 1:19

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut
Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 1:56

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster

View More Video