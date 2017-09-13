Sports

Former FIFA official: Infantino opposed blocking Mutko

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

September 13, 2017 5:17 AM

LONDON

A former FIFA official says Gianni Infantino opposed blocking Vitaly Mutko from soccer's ruling council.

Mutko, the head of the World Cup organizing committee and a Russian deputy prime minister, was banned from re-election to the FIFA Council in March on grounds of political interference.

That decision was taken by Miguel Maduro, who chaired the FIFA governance committee until May, when he was removed after less than a year.

Maduro told British legislators "there was an attempt to influence that decision" on Mutko by Infantino, the president of FIFA.

Maduro says Infantino "was not comfortable" with ruling against Mutko and warned about it impacting the World Cup. Maduro added Infantino believes there is "no evidence" Mutko is involved in Russian doping.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut 1:19

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut
Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 1:56

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster

View More Video