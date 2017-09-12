Game on: South Florida will host Illinois on Friday night as scheduled

The nation will get an up-close look at the 22nd-ranked University of South Florida football team as scheduled on Friday night.
After assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Tampa Bay area, school officials announced Tuesday that the game against Illinois will be played at Raymond James Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Bulls to take on Illinois Friday.https://t.co/1iUfLyHRgC pic.twitter.com/NvWLm5Lwxx— USF Football (@USFFootball) September 12, 2017
“After consulting with university leadership and the Tampa Sports Authority, we are confident that Friday’s game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts,” Bulls athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with all of those impacted by the hurricane in Florida and elsewhere, and we express sincere gratitude to all first-responders for their efforts.”
USF (2-0) had its American Athletic Conference opener at Connecticut canceled last week because of travel concerns as Irma made its way toward Florida.
Before resuming workouts on Tuesday, the Bulls hadn’t practiced since Thursday and haven’t played since a 31-17 win over Stony Brook in their home opener on Sept. 2.
Illinois (2-0), led by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith, is coming off a 20-7 victory against Western Kentucky.
Elsewhere around the state:
▪ The showdown between Florida State and Miami scheduled for Saturday night was rescheduled for Oct. 7, previously an open week for both programs. That means both teams will go two weeks between games.
After having last week’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe canceled, FSU (0-1) is scheduled to return to action at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 against visiting N.C. State in the Seminoles’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
Miami (1-0), which canceled last week’s trip to Arkansas State as Irma made its way toward South Florida, hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. The UM campus is closed this week.
▪ With Central Florida’s football stadium being used as a staging area for the National Guard, UCF’s home game against Georgia Tech on Saturday was called off. With back-to-back games canceled, including last week’s scheduled AAC opener against Memphis, the Knights (1-0) are left with only 10 games this season.
▪ Meanwhile, Saturday afternoon’s Southeastern Conference showdown between Florida and Tennessee in Gainesville remains on as scheduled, though UF and SEC officials continued to monitor the situation Tuesday.
Statement from @GregSankey regarding the @GatorsFB-@Vol_Football this Saturday: pic.twitter.com/VESHnibTJ0— SEC (@SEC) September 11, 2017
The Gators (0-1) canceled last week’s home opener against Northern Colorado, the third game at the Swamp the Gators have lost in the past four seasons. The 2014 season opener against Idaho was canceled because of rain, lightning and unsafe conditions for players and fans, and last season’s game against LSU was postponed and moved to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Matthew hit the state. As a result of the LSU game being moved to Nov. 19, UF had to cancel a home game against Presbyterian scheduled for that date.
If the game can’t be played in Gainesville this weekend, there has been talk it could be moved to Knoxville, Tenn., or Atlanta.
