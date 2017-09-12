Police: Man vomited on train, assaulted police officer

Police say a man faces charges after he vomited at a New Jersey PATH station and then struck a police officer in the face while they were taking him into custody.
Police said Monday that the 24-year-old Newark man was arrested and taken into custody at the Hoboken PATH station after the Saturday disruption. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo says officers saw the man holding train doors open and causing a service delay.
The officers say the man appeared intoxicated and then vomited on the ground. When officers began escorting him off the train, he became belligerent and struck an officer in the face.
The injured officer was treated at the scene. The man was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
