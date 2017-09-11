Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Phoenix.
Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Sports

Rockies' Freeland leaves game after being struck by liner

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press

September 11, 2017 11:26 PM

PHOENIX

Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was struck by a line drive near his left shoulder and neck and left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

J.D. Martinez ripped a ball up the middle in the fourth inning directly at the left-handed pitcher. Freeland spun to try to avoid the ball, which appeared to hit his shoulder and possibly his jaw. Freeland stayed on his feet and was led off the field after a visit from a trainer.

Tyler Anderson was called in to pitch after Martinez reached base on the play.

  Comments  

