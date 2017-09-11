Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez gets congratulations from Francisco Lindor
Sports

Indians 2B Ramirez taken out with left forearm injury

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

September 11, 2017 9:44 PM

CLEVELAND

Indians All-Star second baseman Jose Ramirez has been removed from their game against Detroit with a left forearm injury.

During an at-bat in the sixth inning, Ramirez was struck by the ball after an inside pitch by Warwick Saupold caromed off his bat. He started toward first base, stopped and waited for a trainer before walking off the field with manager Terry Francona.

The Indians did not have immediate word on Ramirez's injury. He'll likely undergo precautionary X-rays.

Ramirez, who hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Cleveland a 7-0 lead, is among the AL leaders in several offensive categories. He is batting .308 with 26 homers and 73 RBIs. He leads the league with 47 doubles and 79 extra-base hits.

Ramirez recently missed several games with a sore right wrist.

