LA Sparks open WBNA title defense in starry semifinal

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, the Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker celebrates her basket against the New York Liberty in a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The waiting is almost over for Parker and the defending WNBA champion Sparks. After being off for over a week, the Sparks finally know they'll be playing the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo