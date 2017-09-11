Ernie Els pulls out of KLM Open to stay in Irma-hit Florida

More Videos 1:56 Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football Pause 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:18 Hurricane Irma damage on Cortez Road leading to Anna Maria Island 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 0:31 Hurricane Irma damage in East Manatee 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:24 Hurricane Irma's winds peel off roof from strip mall 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane. Meta Viers/McClatchy NOAA & AP

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane. Meta Viers/McClatchy NOAA & AP