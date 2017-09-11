LA loves the Olympics, even though they're 11 years away

FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a press conference to make an announcement for the city to host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games 2028, at Stubhub Center in Carson, outside of Los Angeles, Calif. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic Committee turned to Los Angeles to host the Olympics. That city commissioned a poll showing 88 percent of its residents supported bringing the Olympics back to Southern California. That overarching public support has been a cornerstone of the city's bid, even though there are questions about whether anyone in Los Angeles is all that excited about an event that is still 11 years away. Ringo H.W. Chiu, File AP Photo