Keuchel loses control, AL West-leading Astros swept by A's

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

September 10, 2017 8:11 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel walked in two runs and hit a batter to force in another during a shaky sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of Houston with a 10-2 victory on Sunday.

The Astros entered the day tied with Cleveland for the best record in the AL, but their pitching has fallen apart at the Coliseum. Oakland rallied from behind in each of the first three games of the series, including one in which Houston's bullpen brought in five runs with bases-loaded walks.

Keuchel (12-4) never had a lead in the finale. He had allowed only two runs over 21 2/3 innings in three games against the A's this season and was doing well again until the sixth, when he lost control and labored through a 40-pitch inning.

Kendall Graveman (5-4) pitched five-hit ball over six innings and allowed one run for Oakland.

