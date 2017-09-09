St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler
St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler 25) hits the wall after reaching for a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier that went for an inside the park home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept.9, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Sports

Cardinals CF Fowler bruises knee crashing into wall on homer

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press

September 09, 2017 10:02 PM

ST. LOUIS

Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler has bruised his left knee against Pittsburgh when he crashed into the wall trying to catch a long drive by Adam Frazier that turned into an inside-the-park home run.

Frazier's shot off John Brebbia in the seventh inning Saturday night hit just a foot from the top of the wall. After banging into the fence, Fowler crumpled to the ground and stayed down as Frazier circled the bases. The solo home run gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Fowler was replaced in center by Randal Grichuk.

It was the first inside-the-park homer for the Pirates since Andrew McCutchen hit one on Sept. 10, 2014.

The previous player to have an inside-the-park shot at Busch Stadium was Edwin Encarnacion for the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 31, 2007.

