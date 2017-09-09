Sports

Red Sox INF Nunez limps out of game after infield hit

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 8:23 PM

BOSTON

Red Sox utility infielder Eduardo Nunez left Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay in the second inning after he came up limping running out an infield hit.

Nunez had missed Friday's victory with lower back spasms and got up gingerly after stealing second base with a headfirst slide in the first inning Saturday.

Nunez, acquired from San Francisco about a week before the non-waiver trade deadline, has been a spark to Boston's lineup, batting .312 in 37 games with eight homers and 27 RBIs.

He started at shortstop and was replaced by regular starter Xander Bogaerts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 1:56

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster
Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

View More Video