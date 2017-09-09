Former SCF star Nick Goody, now with Cleveland Indians, donating for Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Nick Goody of the Cleveland Indians is more than just a relief pitcher on a Major League Baseball team riding a 16-game winning streak and aiming for a deep postseason run.
The native Floridian, who played at Bradenton’s State College of Florida and LSU before embarking on his pro baseball career, is also a humanitarian.
“My mom always told me to give back when you can,” Goody said.
Seeing Hurricane Irma’s destruction through the Caribbean and its path toward his home state, Goody is giving back to those in need.
In conjunction with Cleveland-based Fresh Brewed Tees, Goody is donating 100 percent of the proceeds he receives from the sale of “It’s All Goody” T-shirts to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
It’s something that longtime State College of Florida assistant baseball coach Barry Batson isn’t surprised by anymore.
“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Batson said. “It’s just the way he is. He always wants to help. Very respectful, responsible young man.”
Batson was with Goody during SCF’s most recent JUCO World Series appearance in 2010. Fans in Grand Junction, Colo., where the event is staged, often ask players for anything they can spare.
Goody had given almost everything away, Batson said, when one younger fan asked him for something.
So Goody gave him his belt.
“Somebody might have a Nick Goody 2010 World Series baseball belt somewhere,” Batson said. “It’s just incredible. He’s always been that way.”
It's just the way he is. He always wants to help. Very respectful, responsible young man.
State College of Florida assistant baseball coach Barry Batson on Nick Goody
Before Irma became a threat, Goody saw Hurricane Harvey’s impact in the Greater Houston area. Specifically, his aunt, Paula Haynes, was dealing with flooding to her home in the Beaumont/Nederland, Texas, area to the east of Houston.
Haynes was stuck, so Goody tapped his social media followers for rescue efforts for his family. It later happened, and Goody donated money through the Cleveland Indians Charities for Harvey relief efforts.
Now he’s taking it a step further with Irma barreling toward Florida, where he still has lots of family in the Orlando area, with the Fresh Brewed Tee partnership producing several Indian T-Shirts, including the “It’s All Goody,” for Nick Goody.
Please help those affected by #HurricaineIrma and stay safe! https://t.co/LHHyb1pU7z pic.twitter.com/MCzSuQzmFR— Nick Goody (@Its_all_Goody41) September 7, 2017
“It’s about to get pretty serious in the next couple days,” Goody said. “I hope it doesn’t. From everything I’ve seen, it looks like it is. I’m not physically there. This is one way we can help. ... Hopefully when the season’s over, I’ll be able to come down and help do whatever.”
Goody’s hurricane experience tells him some things will break or blow over.
“But this one, after seeing what it did to the islands, I was like, ‘This one is different,’ ” Goody said.
So as Florida, including Goody’s family in Orlando and the southwest portion of the state, prepares for Irma, Goody is following up on what Houston Texans star J.J. Watt did with his Youcaring account that has raised nearly $30 million for Harvey relief efforts.
“Not everybody is in a position to give back,” Goody said. “But if you’re fortunate enough in your lives, anyway possible, you don’t even have to give money. You can give time, there’s other things you can do. Go serve a soup kitchen or anything. If you’re in a position to give back, why not?”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments