Sports

Goldschmidt takes BP, infield, but out of lineup again

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:01 PM

PHOENIX

Paul Goldschmidt was held out of Arizona's lineup for the fifth game in a row Friday night even though he says he feels good and could play.

Instead, manager Torey Lovullo had Goldschmidt go through a normal pregame routine of batting and infield practice, then report back on how he feels.

Goldschmidt was sidelined when he felt stiffness in his right elbow. The Diamondbacks say an MRI showed no structural damage.

Lovullo said that depending on how Goldschmidt felt, he might be available to pinch hit.

The Diamondbacks have done just fine without their star first baseman. They have won a club-record 13 straight games going into Friday night's game against San Diego.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 1:56

Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster
Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

View More Video