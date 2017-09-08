Top IOC member wants action with 'teeth' in vote-buying case

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Carlos Nuzman, president of the Brazilian Olympic committee, arrives at Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for police questioning this week in a vote-buying scheme to land last year's Rio Olympics. Federal police searched Nuzman's house Tuesday morning. Senior IOC member Richard Pound is urging the body to act decisively in the case of Nuzman. Leo Correa, File AP Photo