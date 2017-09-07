A fan wears a T-shirt bearing the face of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before a football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
A fan wears a T-shirt bearing the face of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before a football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Michael Dwyer AP Photo

Patriots fans cheer 5th banner, boo Goodell

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

September 07, 2017 8:14 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

The New England Patriots are celebrating their fifth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots planned a ceremony to unveil the NFL championship banner before the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team had to do some minor renovations of their home stadium to make room for the latest banner.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was on the field before the game, which was also the opener for the NFL season. With New England fans still angry about Goodell's "Deflategate" investigation, he received a chilly welcome.

Fans booed him and wore shirts featuring his face adorned with a red clown nose. A website handed out thousands of towels with the image, too.

The Patriots won their fifth championship in February, rallying from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

