Philip Rivers to be road warrior for Chargers on SD commute

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in Carson, Calif. Rivers is commuting from his family’s home in San Diego to the Chargers’ new training complex in a $200,000 RV this season. Even though he didn't move his wife and eight children north when the Chargers relocated, the veteran quarterback is eager to lead the Chargers' rebound when he begins his 12th season as their starter. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo