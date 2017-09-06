Week 3 high school football preview capsules

Palmetto (1-0) at Sarasota Riverview (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: The Tigers are coming off a historic victory after ending Manatee’s long county win streak that began in 2006. Palmetto’s 35-7 win over the Hurricanes was the program’s first against Manatee since 2004. With that hurdle cleared, Palmetto proved it can defeat an elite program, something that was lacking in recent seasons. The Tigers defense is really good, and they’ll get tested against a Sarasota Riverview squad with a strong offense. ... Riverview QB Arthur Brantley is a dual-threat option and RB Ali Boyce leads the Rams’ backfield. Riverview struggled last week against Venice, before the game was called in the second half with Venice leading 17-0. The Rams haven’t played a full game yet, with inclement weather stopping a Week 1 rout of Sarasota Booker. Palmetto’s running game, behind Elijah Davis and Johnny Jones, has to control the tempo for a second straight successful week against a Class 8A team.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Palmetto 24, Sarasota Riverview 17
Zephyrhills Christian (2-0) at Bradenton Christian (0-1)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Zephyrhills Christian features a run-heavy offense and a stifling defense. The Warriors are cranking out 369.5 yards per game on the ground. RB Javion Hanner (233 rushing yards, 13.7 YPC) is the team’s leading rusher. The Warriors have used four different ball carriers to score touchdowns in two victories. The defense has only allowed 13 points through two games and has tallied five turnovers. ... Bradenton Christian held an early 7-0 lead over St. Petersburg Shorecrest when the game was postponed until October 2 due to inclement weather. The Panthers utilized a balanced offense in a Week 1 loss to Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep. BCS will need to limit Zephyrhills Christian’s running game, while navigating the Warriors’ stingy defense to produce a favorable outcome.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Zephyrhills Christian 28, Bradenton Christian 14
Last week: 5-2
Season: 7-2
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
