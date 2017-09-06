Sports

Bears release injured linebacker Lamarr Houston

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:33 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

The Chicago Bears have released oft-injured linebacker Lamarr Houston.

Houston was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the final preseason game and was let go Wednesday.

Houston was limited to 26 games in three years with the Bears because of injuries to both knees. His first season in Chicago ended when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament celebrating a meaningless sack in a blowout loss at New England. Houston rebounded with eight sacks while playing in 16 games in 2015. But a torn ACL in his left knee last season limited him to two games.

Houston played for Oakland from 2010-13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster
Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11
Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View More Video