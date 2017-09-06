Most prep football games, including Braden River-Manatee and Southeast-Lakewood Ranch, have been postponed

Hurricane Irma’s threat to Manatee County has canceled most of Thursday’s rescheduled football games.
Manatee County athletic director Jason Montgomery confirmed to the Herald late Wednesday afternoon that the Braden River at Manatee football game was postponed.
Earlier on Wednesday, Montgomery tweeted the Southeast at Lakewood Ranch game was canceled.
The reasoning for both games stems from Irma’s threat and potential evacuation plans for players and their families as well as logistical problems with traffic patterns near the schools.
Also on Wednesday, Saint Stephen’s athletic director Lenny Paoletti confirmed to the Herald that game is now canceled due to Pinellas County closing schools.
It’s also unlikely to get made up as the teams do not share a bye week.
The Manatee County School Board announced Tuesday that four Friday games — Braden River at Manatee, Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview and Bayshore at Cape Coral Island Coast — were switched to Thursday.
However, Bayshore athletic director Chris Brady told the Herald later on Tuesday that the Bruins’ game was postponed after Lee County canceled school for Thursday and Friday this week.
Cardinal Mooney head coach Drew Lascari confirmed to the Herald that the Cougars’ game against Tampa Berkeley Prep, which was moved from Friday to Thursday, was postponed. A makeup date has yet to be decided.
IMG Academy’s two games, with the nationally ranked Blue team squaring off against St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) Academy on ESPNU and the White team traveling to Orlando West Oaks Academy, on Friday were postponed with a make up date to be determined.
Meanwhile, Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview and Zephryhills Christian at Bradenton Christian were still on for Thursday as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday’s football schedule
Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Zephyrhills Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.
Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
