How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

Friday football moved to Thursday due to Irma

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

    With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, the NFL must decide how to reschedule Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, the NFL must decide how to reschedule Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Buccaneers.
Eric Garland McClatchy
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed.

With one day remaining until the start of high school football practice in advance of the fall sports season, the Bradenton Herald is gearing up for football by breaking down the high school football schedules. Who has the toughest openers? Who has the toughest three-game stretch? Who has the toughest road schedule? For these answers and much more, check out Bradenton.com each day for a new breakdown by sports reporter Jason Dill. Only on Bradenton.com. Today: These are the 2017 high school football games expected to have the biggest playoff implications attached to them.