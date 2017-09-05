High school football games moved to Thursday night this week due to Irma

High school varsity football games scheduled for Friday will be played on Thursday this week, the School District of Manatee County announced Tuesday.
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact to the area this weekend led to the decision to move the district’s games up one night, said Michael Barber, a school district spokesman.
In addition, the district is canceling all games in any sport this Friday, Barber added.
Thursday’s schedule of varsity football games includes Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m., Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m., Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. and Bayshore at Cape Coral Island Coast, 7 p.m.
For updates on Hurricane Irma and its potential impacts on the school district, Barber advises parents, students, employees and the community to download the School District of Manatee County’s “MySDMC” app, which is free and available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Once the app is downloaded, click on “App Settings,” “Follow Schools,” “School District of Manatee County.”
